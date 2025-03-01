Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $8,363,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $5,724,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $432,333.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,188.77. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,406 shares of company stock worth $3,913,773 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

