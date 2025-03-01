Perrigo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 11,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of 637% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,593 call options.

Perrigo Trading Up 20.1 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Perrigo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -99.15%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,912.43. The trade was a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

