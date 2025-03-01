Piper Sandler Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $6.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHLS. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,915,000 after buying an additional 576,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 460.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,844,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,410,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,642 shares during the period.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

