Piper Sandler Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $27.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of SPT opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This trade represents a 59.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,922.90. This trade represents a 14.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,006 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 133.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 116.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 141,252 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 46.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

