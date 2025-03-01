Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LMND opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,120,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,874.36. This represents a 29.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $31,880,606.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,263,569 shares in the company, valued at $498,863,471.01. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,657 shares of company stock worth $33,868,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lemonade by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

