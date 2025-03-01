Piper Sandler Raises Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $78.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $130,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,975,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,108,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

