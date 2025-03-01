Piper Sandler Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $124.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Itron by 42.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Itron by 29.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

