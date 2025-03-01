Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 576.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.78 and a beta of 0.43. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -840.00%.

In other Premier news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $25,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,142.74. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,010 shares of company stock worth $916,911. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

