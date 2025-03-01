Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $612,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 824.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $960,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 611,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 214,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

