Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,630 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,767.44. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.