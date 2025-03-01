Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 144.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $9,791,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $227.59 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.50 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average is $290.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

