Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 28,184 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,366,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

