Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,025 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 48,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 223,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 418,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $293,232. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

