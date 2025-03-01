Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $124.66 and a 1 year high of $207.83.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

