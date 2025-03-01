Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.06 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 373,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunrun Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RUN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Sunrun
In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,313.26. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,147. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sunrun Profile
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
