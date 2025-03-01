Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 11,982.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 243,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 140.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

