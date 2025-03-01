Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 422,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valvoline by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

