Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 49.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PHINIA by 4,502.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $49.28 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

