Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 176.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

