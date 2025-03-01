Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

