Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,222 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MasterBrand in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the third quarter worth about $4,952,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 329.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC opened at $13.97 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

