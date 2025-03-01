Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,392 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,883,221. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

