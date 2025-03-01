Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,512 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 743,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 144,831 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 77,254 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

