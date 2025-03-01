Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $361,605,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 301.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Match Group by 510.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 65,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 643,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 267,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.71 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

