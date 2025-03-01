Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $963,351.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,957.76. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This trade represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.