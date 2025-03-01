Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,954 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,971,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 854,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 85.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 540,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

