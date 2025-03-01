Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,923 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

PR opened at $14.09 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.28.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.