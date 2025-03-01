Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,050,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,674,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.37. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

