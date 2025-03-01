Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Hydrogen ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

