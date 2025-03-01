Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,413,313.30. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,150.32. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195. 28.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

