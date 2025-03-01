Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,254,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FFSM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

