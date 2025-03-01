Principal Securities Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

