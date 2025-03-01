Principal Securities Inc. Increases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 100.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 944,709 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,317,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,993,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $5,508,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 967,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,459.50. This trade represents a 17.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,005,796.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,692.64. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,060 shares of company stock worth $21,451,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

