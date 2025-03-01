Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

