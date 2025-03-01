Principal Securities Inc. Invests $29,000 in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 599,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 236,306 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 564,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 519,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1,232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 403,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:HEQT opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.