Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 82,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 218.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 102,067 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile



PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

