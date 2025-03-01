Principal Securities Inc. Sells 1,634 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.