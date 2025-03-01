Principal Securities Inc. Sells 76,962 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANQ)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANQ – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – January were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JANQ opened at $24.67 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – January has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – January (JANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

