Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prothena by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

