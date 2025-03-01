Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $303.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.09. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $931,286,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

