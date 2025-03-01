Q1 Earnings Estimate for AMPX Issued By B. Riley

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Amprius Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of AMPX opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,086.61. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,140. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

