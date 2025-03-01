Q1 Earnings Forecast for Beam Therapeutics Issued By Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.92. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $45.05.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,628.25. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 901.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 208,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,455 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,997,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

