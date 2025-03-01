Q1 Earnings Forecast for Maplebear Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Maplebear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,061 shares of company stock worth $1,987,318. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

