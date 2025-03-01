Q1 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences Lifted by Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $857.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 300,062 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.