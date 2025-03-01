Q2 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.91. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,756 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,869,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,794 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

