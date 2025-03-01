Q2 Earnings Forecast for MoneyLion Issued By B. Riley

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.79 million, a P/E ratio of 396.27 and a beta of 3.06. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $529,202.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,542.60. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Sugden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,062,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,609,181.10. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,403 shares of company stock worth $7,401,038. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 154.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.