Q2 EPS Estimate for Berry Global Group Decreased by Analyst

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

NYSE:BERY opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,092,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,526,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,882,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

