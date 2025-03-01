Q2 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts Lowered by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

