Q2 EPS Estimates for agilon health Cut by William Blair

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. agilon health has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,500 shares of company stock worth $169,600 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

