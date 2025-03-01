Q2 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,701.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.18%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

